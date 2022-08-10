SUNY CORTLAND
The following area students were named to the SUNY Cortland president’s list for the spring semester. Zachary Alford of Bainbridge, Tyler Bruce of Oneonta, Liam Brush of Norwich, Collin Campbell of Franklin, Kathryn Hofmann of Oxford, Kylie Marvin of Norwich, Celestine Mingle of Walton and Anna Reinshagen of South Kortright.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Kaitlin Curtis of Cooperstown and Eric Ianniello of Roxbury were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.
ST. OLAF COLLEGE
Sydnie Streek of Cooperstown was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.