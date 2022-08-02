HAMILTON COLLEGE
Wriley Nelson of Cooperstown was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton.
CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE
Sawyer Pezzolesi of Cobleskill was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, where he is a filmmaking major.
CLARK UNIVERSITY
Emrys C. Odell of Cooperstown was named to second honors and Madison E. Van Althuis of Sherburne was named to first honors for the spring semester at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Students must have a grade-point average of 3.8 or above for first honors or between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.
PURCHASE COLLEGE
Lane Powley of Stamford, Niamh Schmid of Howes Cave, Lydia Williams of Cooperstown, Abigail Cadwalader of Cooperstown and Jade Anderson of Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Purchase College.
