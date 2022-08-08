UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND GLOBAL CAMPUS
John Barber of West Edmeston was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland.
TUFTS UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Tuft’s University in Bedford, Massachusetts. Audrey Dutcher and William Friedman, both of Cooperstown; Finn Hall of Oneonta; and Lucy Howell of Springfield Center.
