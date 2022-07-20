ITHACA COLLEGE
Emily Johnson of Richmondville and Lauren Whritner of Hobart were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Ithaca College.
MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY
Aly Erario of Oneonta was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Montclair State University of Montclair, New Jersey.
ALFRED STATE COLLEGE
Andrew Davis of Cooperstown, Jayson Stockert of Otego and Marlena Volpe of Edmeston were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Alfred State College.
SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE
Springfield College named Mackenzie Doyle of West Winfield to the spring semester dean’s list for academic excellence. Doyle has a primary major of sports biology. The college is in Springfield, Massachusetts.
SUNY MORRISVILLE
President’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Isaac Haar of West Edmeston, Jack Shurmer of Milford, Anastasia Edwards of Morris, Geena Ryan of Norwich, Brooke Steigerwald of Norwich, Katlyne Gad of Norwich, Dante Kraft of Norwich, Nicholas O’Neill of Norwich, Dylan Sanders of Norwich, John Scheuerman of Norwich, Jonathon Stockton of Norwich, Hannah Lawrence of Norwich, Jennifer Angelo of Oneonta and Heather Marvin of Oxford.
Dean’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Sarah Stannard of Schenevus, Delimar Vega-Haley of Worcester, Devin Kuhn of Grand Gorge, Tyler Fairbairn of Margaretville, Rachel Slentz of Burlington Flats, Jenna Ubner of Burlington Flats, Melissa Kruppenbacher of Cherry Valley, Zachariah O’Connor of Cooperstown, Wendy Leboffe of Hartwick, Courtney Eiholzer of New Berlin, Scott Wood of New Berlin, Josiah Palumbo of Richfield Springs, Luke Dubben of Roseboom, Emma Adsit of Sherburne, Lisa Miedema of Sherburne, Brooke Symonds of Sherburne, Michael Giglio of Sherburne, Madison Marsh of West Edmeston, Madison Lockwood of West Edmeston, Ian Dugan of West Winfield, Kayla Lottermann of West Winfield, Kristen Komorowski of Afton, Seranda Allen of Bainbridge, Kaleigh Spencer of Morris, Kyli Odell of Mount Upton, Stormi Arnold of Norwich, Octavia Bishop of Norwich, Anastasia Mitchell of Norwich, Corrina Mundy of Norwich, Mackenzie Nichols of Norwich, Abigail Elwood of Norwich, Tucker Mucha of Norwich, Kearstin Roach of Norwich, Ryan McGrath of Norwich, Samantha Coggins of Norwich, Grant Wessels of Norwich, Makenna Nial of Norwich, Margaret Wansor of Norwich, Samantha Musk of Norwich, Ed-Son Al Jean Baptiste of Oneonta, Montana Tyler of Oneonta, Taylor Colone-Microni of Oneonta, Meghan Reiter of Oneonta, Gabriella Armenti of Oneonta, Vanessa Servo of Oneonta, Jonathan Jankowski of Oxford, Erin Howard of Oxford, Rylee Ruquet of Oxford, Nicole Wood of Sidney, Hannah Brigham of Sidney, Kaleb Sovocool of Sidney Center, Camberly Vanvalkenburg of Trout Creek and Aydyn Tweedie of Walton.
ENDICOTT COLLEGE
Rebecca Turner of Sherburne was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. Turner, a communication major, is the daughter of Kathleen Turner and Eric Turner.
