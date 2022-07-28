SUNY Delhi
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. Ian Townsend of Oneonta, Sarah Ackerly of DeLancey, Hayley Angus of Delhi, Justin Stingel of Roxbury, Tristian Wellman of Schenevus, Lucas Davison of Delhi, Jacob Weiner of Oneonta, Yulia Holmes of Oneonta, Rachel Cobane of Franklin, Sean McCumiskey of DeLancey, Madison Miller of Hobart, Chris Jones of Otego, Jordan Wamsley of Davenport Center, Travis Bookhout of Laurens, Jared Smith of Franklin, Lucas Breakey of Oneonta, Patrick Twomey of Richfield Springs, Kaylee Spooner of Otego, Gabriel Goulet of Bloomville, John Janakis of Richmondville, Dominick Dalton of Davenport, Devon Loucks of Oneonta, Carly Hill of Otego, Marissa Kupris of West Edmeston, Kyle Wright of Walton, Rachel Tompkins of Treadwell, Christopher Loveland of Delhi, Caleb Backus of Unadilla, Zachary Skou of Margaretville, Shaelie McClenon of Sidney Center, Caleb Collins of Delhi, Joshua Shepard of Delhi, Gavin Fetterman of Otego, George Spielman of Halcottsville, Haylee Misner of Oneonta, Ty Leahy of Laurens, Justine Lubbers of East Meredith, Holly Gillette of Franklin, Madeleine Bailey of Delhi, Dakota Caronia of Richmondville, Ethan Hall of Otego, Claudia Luey of Oneonta, Leanne Hanstine of Walton, Brandon Bodo of DeLancey, Jessica Coleman of Delhi, Sierra Tweedie of Walton, Morgan Falcone of Davenport, Kyle Budine of Delhi, Richard Stankiewicz of Walton, Tammy Budine of Delhi, Nicholas Ventura of Morris, Cael Howland of Oneonta, Ryan Hunter of Delhi, Timothy Maguire Jr. of Walton, Ethan Grant of Oneonta, Joshua Gaias of Afton, Aidan Cutting of Unadilla, Jennifer Johnson of Schenevus, Ruth Zinkievich of East Meredith, Jennifer Barnhart of Walton, Tracy Graney of Unadilla, Brooke Leech of Milford, Allison Rigas of Walton, Morgan McClenon of Trout Creek, Ronicka Hougen of Margaretville, Lauren Sherwood of Delhi, Samantha Terry of Treadwell, Taylor Lopez of Oneonta, Kimberly Obeada of Sidney, Laura Seltz of Margaretville, Jamie Howe of Delhi, Katelyn Stewart of Sherburne, Tara Austin of Oneonta, Hunter McCall of Bainbridge, David Pickhardt of Franklin, Jennifer Fay of Walton, Christine Briggs of East Meredith, Kristin Cronk of Franklin, Julia Obeada of Sidney, Sydney Lawrence of Otego, Emma Knudson of Oneonta, Micaela Trong of Cooperstown, Ingrid Trappenburg of Cobleskill, Courtney Gilbert of Unadilla, Marisa Kanai of Oneonta, Rachel Ouimet Edson of Oneonta, Kelsey Morgan of Oneonta, Arriana McClenon of Trout Creek, Erin Simon of Margaretville, Rebecca Myers of Oneonta, Trevor Colegrove of Cooperstown, Jamie Ford of Fleischmanns, Emma Cusimano of Otego, Clayton Santic of Bainbridge, Alexis Stanford of Maryland, Eugene Yeboah of Cooperstown, Samuel Lees of DeLancey, Kayla Beers of East Meredith, Ian Leahy of Laurens, Eric Clark of Bainbridge, Zoe Meyer of Sherburne, Morgan Condon of Walton, Kai Fideler of Oneonta, Maranda Klinger of Walton, Alexis Taylor of Norwich, Katrina Alexander of Stamford, Samantha Ceresna of Bainbridge, Alyssa Carey of Oneonta, Rachel DeWitt of Stamford, Hunter Bevins of Bloomville, Noah Aubin of Walton and Marcos Hernandez of Oneonta.
ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
Nicole Jeffrey of Norwich and Autumn Nealis of Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND
Makayla Gwinn of Cherry Valley and Alexa Livingston of Cobleskill were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of New England in Maine.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. Evan Handy of Richmondville, Krysta Lestico of Norwich, Samuel Ologun of Oneonta, Sophia Elston of Walton, Alaina Tweedie of Walton, Erik Langdon Potts of Prattsville, Ronin Gould of Oneonta, Richard Ellsworth of Oxford, Jacob Marrone of Oxford, Sam Cole of Unadilla, Anna Starks of Central Bridge, Paul Vickers of Delhi, Amy Avolio of Norwich, Noah Bufalini of Norwich and Carolyn Herzog of Norwich.
