HARTWICK COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hartwick College in Oneonta. Dominick Abbate of Cooperstown, Shailynn Allen of Sidney, Isabella Babbitt of Oneonta, Kaitlyn Brybag of Fleischmanns, Cody Buchman of Bainbridge, Jake Buchman of Bainbridge, Brooke Cerar of Otego, Heidi Collischonn of Cobleskill, Naomi Cook of Oneonta, Zachary Craft of Unadilla, Adrianna Dugan of Oneonta, Laura Dumas of Oneonta, Bailey Ernst of Delhi, Elizabeth Fuller of Oxford, Riley Gancio of Walton, Honnah Garrison of Davenport, Kyleigh George of New Berlin, Margaret Harmon of Milford, Shelby Hollister of Oneonta, Christian Holoquist of Oneonta, Emily Jackson of Cobleskill, Brianna Kempf of Oxford, Austin Matlack-Grey of Norwich, Kaylee Miller of Bainbridge, Omar Nelson of Oneonta, Morgan Perry of Otego, Autumn Pope of Mount Vision, Elizabeth Posey of Otego, Ashley Rhodes of McDonough, Alicia Rockwell of Richmondville, Payten Seiler of Norwich, Luisa Siniscalchi of Sidney Center, Madilynne Smith of Morris, Cameron Strang of Richmondville, Tara Tilley of Norwich, Joshua Titus of Greene, Sara VanValkenburg of Oneonta and Lawson Williams of Maryland.
MIAMI UNIVERSITY
Reed Porter of Cooperstown was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
John P. Lambert of Cooperstown is among than 1,700 students who were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
