MORAVIAN UNIVERSITY
Anika Buzzy of Oneonta was among the more than 700 students named to the spring dean’s honors list at Moravian University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
SUNY CANTON
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Canton. Amber Letko of Cobleskill, Michelle Obleman of Cobleskill, Caitlin I. Baker of Cooperstown, Shannon Lloyd of New Berlin, Kelsey Bers of Oneonta, Kayla N. Sellers of Sharon Springs, Kayla M. Hendrickson of Sherburne and Brooke A. Foster of West Winfield.
Savannah Beckley of Cooperstown, Brianna Russman of Sharon Springs, Brandon D. MacPherson of Sidney and Kathryn Hofmann of Oxford were all named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Canton.
Part-time students at SUNY Canton were also recognized for academic achievement. They include Daniel J. Mahar of Cobleskill, Morgan L. Downin of Franklin and Kelly C. Cleaveland and Frank Tilke, both of Oneonta.
UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH
Brooke Rosener of Oneonta, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Pittsburgh in Bradford, Pennsylvania.
HUSSON UNIVERSITY
Michael Dianich of Bloomville was named to the spring semester president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine.
MUHLENBERG COLLEGE
Benjamin Arehart of Delhi was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
