SUNY NEW PALTZ
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. Athena Anthos of Sharon Springs, Lillie Ashton of Sherburne, Ashley Clareen of Richmondville, Kelsey Drewniak of Oxford, Zachary Fanion of Cooperstown, Akiva Garfield of Oneonta, Hannah Gray of Sidney, Hans Hilson-Schneider of Bovina Center, Eret Kollig of Delhi, Paul Lopez of Prattsville, Michaela Lynch of Stamford, Nurfibiyana Mohamed Shawal of Unadilla, Marcus Mosenson of Roseboom, Daniel Nicholas of Cobleskill, Brett Olson of Prattsville, Sonja Reyda of Otego, Emily Rifanburg of Edmeston, Sophia Root of Oxford, Vincent Santini of New Berlin, Liv Spina of Worcester and Emma Warner of Westford.
MORAVIAN UNIVERSITY
Anika Buzzy of Oneonta was among the more than 700 students named to the spring dean’s honors list at Moravian University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
MUHLENBERG COLLEGE
Benjamin Arehart of Delhi was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
