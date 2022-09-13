SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
The following area students named to the summer president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Melissa Kocienski of Cobleskill, Makayla Sisson of Cobleskill, Jennifer Race of Worcester, Kevin Martin of Worcester,
Renee Priola of New Berlin, Chris Jennings of Richfield Springs,
Melissa Youker of Richfield Springs, Ryan Cooper of Bainbridge, Stanley Nesbitt of Norwich and Samantha Gage of Norwich.
Jacob Wetzel of Delhi and Allison Hungerford of Mount Vision were named to the summer dean’s list.
