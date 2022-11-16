Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: November 16, 2022 @ 8:30 pm
Faith Dianich of Bloomville was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida, where she is a junior majoring in economics.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.