Debut authors deserve to be given chance

During the winter months, I read some books by debut authors. Publishing is a tough world to break into when readers only read works by their favorite authors. I suggest giving the newbies a chance. Who knows? That debut author may be your new favorite.
One of the first debuts I read was “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner. The cover is beautiful and the storyline intriguing. The suspense builds as we travel between 18th-century London and present day.
An apothecary shop, known only to women, sells remedies only to women and only to those who are oppressed by men. It describes a life full of bitterness and revenge. In present day London, a woman who lost her dream of becoming a historian finds herself betrayed by her husband and taking their anniversary trip to London alone.
A series of clues from the past lead her to an astonishing discovery. And to personal growth. This book was reviewed favorably by NPR Book Review, was a LibraryReads pick, and the March 2021 Indie Next Pick.
I just finished reading “Who is Maud Dixon?” by Alexandra Andrews and while I had to suspend disbelief for part of the book, the author did a good job of laying the groundwork. I just tend to be more cynical than most. I did find the book to be engaging and exciting and rich in character development. It’s full of twists, turns, surprises and psychological thrills. It is considered to be one of the most anticipated books of 2021 by GoodReads, LitHub, CrimeReads, the New York Post and Wall Street Journal.
I was a bit late to the game for “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides since his second book is due for release next month. This book is about a woman who won’t speak because of the extreme act of violence against her husband. Why would a woman who lives in a grand house with her talented, loving husband shoot him five times in the face?
Since she’s not talking, a criminal psychotherapist is compelled down the twisted, torturous path of unraveling the mystery. Library Journal sponsored a Day of Dialogue for librarians on May 6.
I was lucky to watch a panel discussion of new authors. I was thrilled to hear Michaelides talk about his own, abandoned training as a psychologist that greatly informed the writing of this story. I can’t wait for his next one.
Next on my list is “Mrs. March” by Virginia Feito. She also spoke on the panel and gave hysterical commentary on the terrible characters she created for the book. Feito felt they were based on the worst insecurities and traits in her own personality but she hid it well. What we saw was a charming, enthusiastic new author who leaned towards sunny and bright.
The book is about the wife of a novelist who has had a recent smash hit.
All is well until a shopkeeper suggests that the protagonist was based on her, and unfortunately, the protagonist is a whore. What follows is the unraveling of Mrs. March.
Some debuts to look forward to are “The Woman Outside My Door” by Rachel Ryan, “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller, “Acts of Desperation” by Megan Nolan, “The Anatomy of Desire” by L.R. Dorn, and “The Secret History of Home Economics: How Trailblazing Women Harnessed the Power of Home and Changed the Way We Live” by Danielle Dreilinger.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/comunity/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.