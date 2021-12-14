Decorations denote month's holidays

We love celebrations at the library and there are a number of holidays this month to enjoy. Library staff members have decorated the bookshelf endcaps and created a display so we can celebrate and learn more about different religions and cultures.
Winter holidays span from New Year celebrations to festivals of light and you can explore America’s cultural melting pot on your next visit to the library. To make it even more fun, we’re having a contest for the best bookshelf endcap decoration. Come in and vote for your favorite display and the staff member who created it will win a “major award.” I will strive to NOT make the award too fra-gee-lay.
Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights just recently ended. It celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem when a small group of Jews drove one of the mightiest armies on earth from the land and reclaimed the Temple. As they tried to light the Temple’s Menorah, they found they had only a single day’s supply of oil. Miraculously, it lasted for eight days, hence the eight days of Hanukkah.
Diwali is another Festival of Lights and is synchronized with the lunar calendar so the dates vary with the year. It is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists. Festivities include the illumination of lights, candles, firecrackers and clay lamps that symbolize the victory of good over evil, inner light over spiritual darkness, and knowledge over ignorance.
Yuletide is a festival originally connected to the Wild Hunt, the god Odin and the pagan Anglo-Saxon Modraniht. Historians say that it was initially observed by the Germanic people. Scandinavian, Finnish and Estonian languages describe Christmas with versions of the word yule but yule is a pre-Christian word and today is considered to be celebrated on the shortest day of the year.
Saint Lucia’s Day is a festival of lights that is celebrated in Sweden, Norway and parts of Finland on Dec. 13. It is held to honor St. Lucia, one of the earliest Christian martyrs who was killed by the Romans because of her religious beliefs. Each town elects its own St. Lucia who leads the parade dressed in white with a lighted wreath on their head. It marks the beginning of the Christmas season and is meant to bring hope and light during the darkest time of year.
Kwanzaa is one of the newest cultural celebrations and is derived from the phrase “matunda ya kwanza” which means first fruits in Swahili. This celebration was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, professor of Black Studies at California State University, Long Beach. He created the celebration because he was searching for a way to bring the diverse African American community together. The seven days of Kwanzaa each begin with the lighting of candles and one of seven principles is discussed each day.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.