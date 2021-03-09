Display gives credit to women, nature

It’s Women’s History Month and I applaud the women authors who write about nature. Credit goes to Dez for curating this wonderful list of books for the Women and Nature display at the library.
“World of Wonders” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil is a collection of essays about the natural world written by the award-winning poet. As a child, Nezhukumatathil called many places home but always turned to nature’s fierce and funny creatures for guidance.
“The Sense of Wonder” by Rachel Carson is a celebration of nature for parents and children. First published a half-century ago, this award winning book continues to be the classic guide to introducing children to the marvels of nature.
“Rural Hours” by Susan Fenimore Cooper is one of the earliest pieces of American nature writing and the first by a woman. The daughter of novelist James Fenimore Cooper, this is a treasure of information about life in 1850 written by a nature lover.
“Pilgrim at Tinker Creek” by Annie Dillard won the Pulitzer Prize. It is about solitude, writing, religion and scientific observations on the flora and fauna near her suburban home. While she rejects the label of nature writer, some feel that she is Thoreau’s true heir.
“Wild Comfort” by Kathleen Dean Moore is about seeking the comforts of nature after a series of losses. The author makes a series of solitary excursion into ancient forests, wild rivers, remote deserts and windswept islands to learn what the environment could teach her in her time of pain.
“Appalachian Elegy” by Bell Hooks is a collection of poems inspired by Hooks’ childhood in the isolated hills and hidden hollows of Kentucky. Hook has won wide acclaim from critics and readers alike as she touches on topics such as the marginalization of Appalachian people and the environmental degradation it has suffered.
“The Turquoise Ledge” by Leslie Marmon Silko combines memoir with family history and observations on the creatures and desert landscapes that inform her vision of the world. As a Native American author, Silko demonstrates her deeply personal contemplation of the enormous spiritual power of the natural world.
“Beatrix Potter, A Life in Nature” by Linda Lear reveals a lively, independent, and passionate woman whose art is timeless. This classic biography was reissued for the 150th anniversary of Potter’s birth.
“Gathering Moss” by Robin Wall Kimmerer is a series of linked personal essays from the winner of the John Burroughs Medal Award for Natural History Writing. It focuses on moss, a common but largely unnoticed element in the natural world. Kimmerer explains the biology of mosses clearly as well as how their lives are intertwined with countless other beings. She is Distinguished Teaching Professor at the SUNY College of Environmental and Forest Biology and the founding Director of the Center for native Peoples and the Environment.
“Unbowed” by Wangari Maathai is a memoir that tells of Maathai’s extraordinary journey from her childhood in rural Kenya to the world stage as the winner of Nobel Peace Prize. She founded the Green Belt Movement in 1977 where she started the poor people’s environmental movement that focused on the empowerment of women as she fought tirelessly to save Kenya’s forests.
