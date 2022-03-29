Does that voice sound familiar? 

It might be obvious by now that audiobooks are my jam. To me, and many others, the most important element is the narrator; even more important than the story, characters, or setting that I might love. There are times when I listen to an audiobook and think the voice sounds familiar. As it turns out that’s because they are! Many good audiobooks are read by actors and actresses seen on television and in movies.
Adjoa Andoh who plays Lady Danbury in Briderton is the voice of young Precious Ramotswe in Alexander McCall Smith’s “The Great Cake Mystery.” This is the prequel story to the Number One Ladies Detective Agency series.
Louise Brealey plays Molly Hooper in Sherlock and is the narrator of “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides. She’s a great fit to read a London-based, suspenseful, and intelligent thriller where the voices tell a story of their own.
Ann Dowd plays Aunt Lydia in “The Handmaid’s Tale” and reads the sequel “The Testaments.” Other readers in this book include Mae Whitman from Good Girls, Tantoo Cardinal from Godless, and Derek Jacobi from Last Tango in Halifax.
Dion Graham is in the true-crime television series The First 48 and brings his skill to reading “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead. Graham is a truly versatile narrator having read many books ranging from young adult books to the Dalai Lama’s memoir.
Some of you may know Nick Offerman of Parks and Recreation, and Making It fame. He’s also an author and read his own book which I thoroughly enjoyed. While most of us see Offerman as a comedic actor, he gets serious for “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain” by George Saunders.
Tiya Sircar from The Good Place reads “Yes No Maybe So” by Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed. She is the voice of Pakistani Muslim Maya in her audiobook debut in this young adult romance.
If you’re a Bosch fan then you’ll like hearing Titus Welliver read “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly. Since he plays the part on screen, the story is given extra nuance. I can’t wait to listen to this one.
Fenella Woolgar plays Sister Hilda on Call the Midwife. She’s new to the audiobook world but seems to be able to change her voice from gritty to frivolous with no effort. If you want to experience her talents, listen to “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.
“World War Z: The Lost Files” by Max Brooks is read by a star-studded cast. Brooks himself reads the part of the interviewer, and other narrators include Martin Scorsese, Alfred Molina from Spiderman, the creator of The Walking Dead Frank Darabont, rapper Common, Firefly star Nathan Fillion, Simon Pegg from Shaun of the Dead, and more.
