DOWNTOWN — The holiday season will soon make its presence known in downtown Oneonta in ways that will feature decorated trees, gingerbread houses, a parade, tree lighting and Santa.
According to Destination Oneonta, a series of holiday events will begin with a Festival of Trees from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. Oneonta. Presented in collaboration with the Otsego County Chamber, area businesses will decorate or sponsor trees that best fit their businesses or chosen themes. The trees will then be raffled.
The Gingerbread Jubilee contest will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, also at Foothills. Entries are to be left between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. This year’s theme is favorite board games.
A Home for the Holidays parade will herald the arrival of Santa at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, for which line up will begin at 9 a.m. on Elm Street.
Lingering parade goers might encounter a few “mice” downtown. In preparation for the Fokine Ballet Company’s production of “The Nutcracker,” dancers dressed as the iconic mice will be hiding in shops as part of a search led by the Nutcracker himself from 11 a.m. until noon. The Nutcracker is scheduled to be performed in Goodrich Theater on Dec. 16 and 17.
Santa has added Oneonta to his schedule and will receive visitors at his cottage in Muller Plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
A tree lighting ceremony will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in Muller Plaza on Main Street.
Visit destinationoneonta.com for more information and to participate in any of the events.
