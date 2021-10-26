Early decades of The Star on website 

One of HML’s goals for the Local History collection is to provide access to information. Access is the key to differentiating today’s modern library from libraries a thousand years ago. Thankfully, libraries no longer think it is imperative to preserve material at the cost of public knowledge. This month, I’m pleased to announce that old issues of our local newspaper are available on our website.
The single most utilized resource in the Local History collection at HML is microfilm. Thanks to a generous donation, this old resource is made new. I’m excited to report that more than three decades of The Daily Star are now available on our website. Issues published between 1890 and 1925 may be reviewed from the comfort of one’s home. I have to warn you to block off a few hours of time because once you start looking at the old articles and especially the advertisements, time will fly by.
The Community History Archive of The Daily Star enables you to do more than just browse the newspapers. Through a process called optical character recognition (OCR), all words in an article can be searched. I particularly enjoy searching for Huntington and if I want to refine the search to include specific years, I can do that too. When you open the issue, the search terms are highlighted which makes finding the relevant information much faster. From there, you can download the page, crop a section of it, and even share it directly to Facebook or Twitter.
OCR is a technical development that makes doing research more accurate and much faster. In the past, we used indexing at HML; a process by which a librarian read through the newspaper, found important search terms, then added them to a spreadsheet or software. As you can imagine, as carefully as a person worked to index the paper, differences between workers over time created some discrepancies. There were also gaps in years when no indexing was done. So not only does a digitized newspaper improve access, but it makes searches more accurate.
The NYS Historic Newspapers website is another treasure trove of old, local newspapers. It was created by the Northern New York Library Network in partnership with the Empire State Library Network and uses the same software as the Library of Congress’ Chronicling America Project. It’s simple to click on Otsego County on the state map to find a list of newspapers that have been digitized. You’ll find The Freeman’s Journal and Oneonta Press, the Evening News, The Oneonta Herald, and many more from small towns across the county.
Both of these resources and more are on our web page: www.hmloneonta.org/local-history-at-hml/. Enjoy your stroll down memory lane.
