A number of Election Day meal options will be offered in the area on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
BAINBRIDGE
Rotary Pancake Day will be a dine-in event this year in Bainbridge at the First Presbyterian Church at 3 Church St. Diners will be welcomed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 to 8 p.m.
The all-you-can-eat meal will include pancakes with Barkman family farm produced maple syrup, sausages, applesauce and beverages.
Baskets and gift certificates from local businesses will be raffled.
Proceeds will be used for service projects.
CONESVILLE
An all-you-can chicken and biscuit dinner will be served at the Conesville Firehouse on State Route 990V.
Rounding out the menu will be potatoes, a vegetable, cranberry sauce, pickles and pie.
Takeouts will start at 4 p.m. and dining room seating will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The meal will be $12 for adults, $6 for children 5 to 12, and those younger than 5 may eat for free.
Proceeds will benefit the Conesville UM Chapel Church.
EDMESTON
The Edmeston United Methodist Church will host its annual Election night turkey dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Edmeston Central School. Diners are requested to use the North Street parking lot and entrance.
The dine-in and takeout dinner will be $12 and will include sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, squash, cranberry sauce, rolls and assorted pies. A beverage will be provided to dine-in guests.
Proceeds will be used for outreach needs in the community.
GILBERTSVILLE
A lasagna dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in New Life Fellowship Hall at the Baptist Church on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville.
The dine-in or takeout meal will include lasagna, a green salad, bread and cake.
SCHENEVUS
The Schenevus AMVETS Post 2752 will sponsor a takeout chicken and biscuit dinner with a local delivery option from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at AMVETS Hall at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
The cost will be $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12. Children younger than 5 may eat for free.
Advance orders are highly recommended and may be made by calling 607-638-9298.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.