Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will host an Electric Vehicle Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, in the parking lot at Damaschke Field, home of the Oneonta Outlaws.
According to a media release, EVs and their owners will be featured along with with information on EV purchasing, ownership and maintenance.
The Otsego County Conservation Association will have an exhibit at the show featuring general environmental information including clean heating and cooling programs designed to reduce home carbon emissions.
Friends of Rogers Environmental Center, sponsors of an ongoing raffle for a 2020 Tesla Model 3, will have raffle tickets available at its tent. The winning ticket will be drawn Oct. 21.
Oneonta Ford will display the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and schedule test drives with the plug-in vehicle now in the marketplace.
NYSEG will display its Chevy Bolt EV fleet vehicles and share information about electric rate discounts for off-peak charging.
Information will also be available about Charge NY and its EVolve Program focused presently on building EV charging stations throughout the state, including one that opened Tuesday, May 18, in Southside Oneonta.
As further stated in the release by DOAS co-president Susan O’Handley, “We are excited to see this first-time event move forward. New New York State incentives for new vehicle purchases are set to go into effect at the end of June and we’ve seen reports that there may be additional funds for federal rebates for new EVs as well as a rebate for used vehicles as well. Transition to EVs and mass adoption will be a great first step towards reducing our carbon emissions. Sales figures are strong and there is a great deal of growing interest in EVs, so this is a perfect fit for a public event. We hope to have an amazing turnout on Saturday.”
“The EV Show is an opportunity to connect with others who are EV owners in the area, as well as to encourage non-EV owners to think about purchasing their own vehicle when it comes time to replace their existing autos. This event strives to emphasize sustainable, environmentally-conscious decisions. So much is changing in this industry right now – all are encouraged to come out and learn more,” concluded O’Handley.
Part of the DOAS Climate Action Leadership Program and funded in part with a 2020-21 Audubon in Action Grant from National Audubon Society, the event is free and open to the public.
Food will be available from the Outlaws concessions. Bird-friendly coffee will be available at the DOAS exhibit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.