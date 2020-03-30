Electronic resources become the norm -- for now

Libraries all across the country are continuing to serve their communities during the coronavirus pandemic with electronic resources. HML is among them.
If you already have a library card, it’s simple to access Overdrive/Libby, Flipster and Hoopla.
If you don’t have a library card, you can register online at hmloneonta.org/online-cards. All that is needed is your name, street address and an email address. If your address is temporary, that’s okay. The online library card will give you access to databases, audiobooks, ebooks, comics, music and more.
Once things are back to normal, you can convert your online card to one with full privileges by bringing a photo ID and proof of local address to the library. Once we have your form we will email you your card number to use immediately.
HML has also created a Covid-19 STEAM Survival Guide which can be found at http://bit.ly/hmlcovidsteam. Since you’re stuck at home and can’t participate in the library’s STEAM classes, we’ve created a guide to help parents and kids find ways to keep STEAMing Ahead at home. This guide is full of useful links, videos and ways to share your projects with fellow STEAMers. We can’t wait to see what you’re up to!
Beat cabin fever with Online Spring Minecraft Club from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 4 through May 9.
HML wants to help give kids events to look forward to even while everything is shut down, so Spring Minecraft Club is going online. This club will hold virtual meetings every Saturday morning for kids to play and learn together on the HML Minecraft server. Kids will get to enjoy the same fun, educational challenges that regular Minecraft Club offers from the safety of their own homes! Children must own Mincraft: Java Edition and have access to the internet in order to participate. Other editions of Minecraft are not compatible with our serve. As usual, registration is available on Eventbrite.
Three mornings a week, Miss Kathryn will have Story Time on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. It’s a great way for your kids to have consistency in their week and to continue their early literacy training. Miss Kathryn leads songs, reads stories and does finger-plays. Sorry, there are no crafts with this online version, even though one little one piped up with “now it’s time for the craft” at the end of the session!
We are asking that you hold onto your library books. We have stacks and stacks of returned materials on every table and counter but there are no library staff members to shelve them.
Thank you for your cooperation.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Monday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
