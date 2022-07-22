Entries due Aug. 5 for fair contest
WALTON —UHS Delaware Valley Hospital will sponsor its Cutest Baby Contest during the Delaware County Fair from Aug. 15 to 20.
According to a media release, fair goers will act as contest judges paying 50 cents per vote at the hospital’s booth in the first commercial tent on the fairgrounds in Walton.
Prizes to be awarded for first, second and third place will be Wayne Bank savings accounts in the amounts of $100, $50 and $25 respectively. Visit https://tinyurl.com/3rv62zht for more information, including how to enter, which should be done no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.