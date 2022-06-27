Entry deadlines noted for fair exhibits
MORRIS — The 2022 Otsego County Fair will be held in Morris from Tuesday, Aug. 2 though Sunday, Aug. 7.
An exhibitor’s book has been posted online and the entry clerk’s office will open Tuesday, July 5. The office will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and noon until 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
The registration deadline for antiques, Floral Hall, parade floats and Grange entries is Monday, July 18.
The livestock office will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The office will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16 and 23. All livestock entries and preregistration for horse shows may be completed during those times.
A coloring contest page appears on page 119 of the exhibitors book.
Visit www.otsegocountyfair.com for entry forms and classes.
Any updates will be posted on the fair’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.