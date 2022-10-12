Fair stockholders scheduled to meet
PITTSFIELD — The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Otsego County Fair Association is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Pittsfield Fire Department.
According to a media release, a business meeting will begin at 1 p.m. and will include the election of five directors, each for a term of three years Reports from officers and superintendents of the various departments will also be given.
Directors seeking re-election are Lisa Jackson of New Berlin, Hank Rehrmann of Morris, Jackie Bryden of New Berlin, Jackie Gray of Bloomville and Mark Johnson of New Berlin.
Others serving are Dwayne Jackson of New Berlin, Duane Trask of West Oneonta, Kelly Darragh of Morris, Paul Rowe of Edmeston, Mike Wilcox of Morris, Caren Kelsey of Hartwick, Tim Miller of New Berlin, John Knorr of Laurens, Marty Grant of New Berlin and Duane Spoor of New Berlin.
Ballots are to be mailed by Oct. 31, or earlier to reach the Morris address no later then Nov. 4. Ballots may also be brought to the annual meeting.
