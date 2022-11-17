County fair board has new directors
MORRIS — The Otsego County Fair Association held its annual stockholders meeting on Nov. 5, at Pittsfield Fire Department. Elected to serve three-year terms as directors are Lisa Jackson of New Berlin, Hank Rehrmann of Morris, Jackie Bryden of New Berlin, Jackie Gray of Bloomville and Mark Johnson of New Berlin.
Also serving as directors are Caren Kelsey, Duane Spoor, Mike Wilcox, Kelly Darragh, Dwayne Jackson, Duane Trask, Paul Rowe, John Knorr and Tim Miller.
The financial statement for the year ending Oct. 31, 2022, was presented by Treasurer Paul Rowe and approved. Total income reported was $344,428.77 with expenses of $372,006.17.
Officers were elected as follows: President Dwayne Jackson, Fair Manager Lisa Jackson, Vice President Jackie Bryden and Secretary Kelly Darragh. Rowe will continue to serve as treasurer.
Election inspectors for 2023 will be Peg Dutcher and Deb Trask.
Any stockholder who wishes to be considered for a seat on the board is required to secure at least 20 signatures from stockholders of record as of Sept. 1 of the year the election is to take place. A form containing the listed names is to be presented to the secretary Sept. 1, to be included in the official notice and ballot sent to each stockholder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.