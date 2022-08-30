Area school wins blue ribbons at fair
Human Ecology exhibits in the Cornell Cooperative Extension building at the Delaware County Fair this year were focused on sustainability, native plants, harm reduction, farming and education.
South Kortright School’s exhibit featured upcycling old items into useful and creative items, the Home Grown National Park exhibit encouraged planting local fauna for biodiversity, Delaware County Public Health informed the community that harm reduction works to help manage addiction, Second Chance Farm shared about their family farm transition to Boer goat and poultry production, and Bovina Center Montessori School showcased children’s toys and farm-based education at its new school.
The five educational booths were judged by volunteers Cathy Backus, Robbie Jean Rice and Gale Sheradin.
First place blue ribbons went to South Kortright School for the exhibit students created demonstrating how to make jewelry and bags from recycled materials and featured information about honey made at the school.
Second place red ribbons were awarded to Home Grown National Park for its display about what can be done to increase biodiversity and address invasive species.
Third place white ribbons went to Public Health’s Harm Reduction Saves Lives exhibit about resources such as the Syringe Exchange Program, Never Use Alone Hotline, and free Harm Reduction Kit. They also partnered with FOR-DO to present a Narcan training at the fair.
A fourth place honorable mention green ribbon went to Bovina Center Montessori School for its exhibit about their farm-based education serving children from 18 months to 15.
A fifth place honorable mention green ribbon went to Second Chance Farm for its exhibit about raising Boer goats and poultry.
