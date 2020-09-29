The library is now open without appointment but with limited capacity. If you would like to pick up your holds without contact, please ring the doorbell and we will set your materials in the vestibule for you. We ask that everyone wear masks, wash their hands and keep six feet away from others. I probably repeat that in my sleep.
There are many exciting programs this fall so head over to the website, Eventbrite or Facebook to shop around. This year, Jen and Ariel will team up to host a full NaNoWriMo experience.
Life during COVID is the perfect time to hack out the novel you’ve been meaning to write. HML will provide resources, community, inspiration and much more. There will even be prizes for different word count levels like branded NaNoWriMo mugs, totes and T-shirts. There is a priceless grand prize (a meeting with a published author who can give you tips on how to get published) for those who complete their book. We can’t wait to help you write your book.
Bridget is offering a full range of STEAM programs as HML gives every child in the community the opportunity to explore big ideas and new technology. Our STEAM programs are designed not just to teach coding or engineering, but also to provide space to fail and get back up again, to experiment and discover without worrying about a grade and to make friends along the way.
Weekly Minecraft Club is an eight-week club that uses Minecraft’s educational potential to provide a fun and immersive learning experience. Since the program will be held in an online environment, participants must own their own copy of Minecraft: Java Edition to join. Register on Eventbrite.
The Online Coding Club is for youths in grades 6-10. In this eight-week virtual club, kids will play the educational game Ozari which is an adventure game, and a fantasy story where students master the lost magic of coding to save their world. Kids will be able to work independently throughout the week and also meet once a week with the rest of the group and their coding coach to share their adventures. There is a Thursday class for those new to the game and a Friday class for those who joined last summer so they can pick up where they left off. Register on Eventbrite.
Kathryn is moving to the Zoom platform for story times because she loves interacting with the little ones. Head over to Eventbrite to register so you can get the link to the program. For the preschool set, we’re offering Toddler Story Time on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and Preschool Story Times on Thursdays at 10 a.m. We all miss seeing the kids in the library but the next best thing for fostering a love of reading and encouraging early literacy skills will be on your home computer this fall.
Older youngsters may sign up for Afternoon Adventures on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. or Afternoon Explorers on Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
This fall will be especially fun since the youngsters get to pick up a mystery packet at the library that includes a surprise book and materials needed for the activities. Those age 5 to 7 can Zoom in to Afternoon Explorers with their friends to discover new stories, participate in a treasure hunt and engage in activities. Those age 7 to 11 can Zoom in to Afternoon Adventures for similar, age appropriate reading activities. Register on Eventbrite.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns are online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.