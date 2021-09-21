Fall romance titles can spark imagination

Romance novels have the best titles! They’re surprisingly specific yet bring an entire story alive in your imagination. I often tell patrons looking for romance novels to use search term Duke and they’ll get a long list of books. But the new releases this fall don’t have a single duke or duchess in their titles and one of the paranormal romance titles has me in stitches. If you’d like to directly receive emails with links to the catalog so you can place holds, simply go to the website hmloneonta.org and click on the box at the bottom of the page that says eNews. You’ll have the option to subscribe to many genres.
“The Heart Principle” by Helen Hoang is about a violinist who accidentally achieves success with a viral YouTube video. To escape the burnout that comes with success, she decides to experiment with a series of one-night stands.
“Bombshell” by Sarah MacLean is about how Lady Sesily Talbot copes with being one of London’s brightest scandals. No one looks twice when she lures gentlemen into the dark gardens beyond a Mayfair ballroom, and no one realizes those trysts are not what they seem. Someone has to keep Sesily from trouble during her escapades and that person has fallen for her.
“I’m Only Wicked with You” by Julie Anne Long is about worlds colliding. He’s the battle-hardened son of a bastard. She’s a sheltered, blue-blooded darling of the London broadsheets destined to marry a duke. Their fascination is mutual and could lead to the ruination of both.
“Battle Royal” by Lucy Parker: After being kicked off a baking competition show by judge Dominic De Vere, successful London baker Sylvie Fairchild returns to “Operation Cake” as a judge, setting off an intense rivalry and maybe a bit of romance.
“The Dating Playbook” by Farrah Rochon is about a personal trainer whose bills are piling up, rent is due, and the money situation is dire. Taylor needs more than the support of her new best friends, Samiah and London. She needs a miracle. And Jamar Dixon might just be it. The oh-so-fine former pro athlete wants back into the game, and he wants Taylor to train him. When they’re accidentally outed as a couple, Taylor’s plan is turned completely upside down. Is Jamar just playing to win . . . or is he playing for keeps?
If you like to add even more layers of complexity to your romance novels, try these Paranormal Romances: “Bears Behaving Badly” by Mary Janice Davidson, “Shades of Wicked” by Jeaniene Frost, “Crazy Stupid Love” by Amanda Heger, “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts, and “Wolf Under Fire” by Paige Tyler.
