Family Farm Day to mark milestone
Family Farm Day will return from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, for its 10th anniversary.
According to a media release, the event began in Schoharie County in 2013. It has grown to see dozens of farm owners throughout the counties of Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware make themselves available to the public for a day.
According to a media release, Family Farm Day offers a look behind the scenes to see how food is produced. Visitors will tour farms, taste farm-fresh samples, local foods and beverages, shop for gifts and décor, and experience the diversity of participating farms while supporting agriculture and small businesses.
Tours may be preplanned online at FamilyFarmDay.org using the interactive map. Copies of the 2022 Farm Guide will also be available at participating county Cornell Cooperative Extension offices and farmers’ markets.
No pets are allowed on participating farms and all visitors must remain in designated areas while on farm property.
Family Farm Day is produced by CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties and CCE Delaware County and is made possible by participating sponsors and farms.
