WALTON — Music on the Delaware will welcomes Emily Hutchinson and Friends to the Walton Theatre Coffeehouse from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the Andrea Retz Paternoster room.
According to a media release, Emily Bartz Hutchinson is a returning favorite who played both solo and with the Brookside Trio in the 2020 Virtual Coffeehouse and House Party series.
Based in the Catskills, Hutchinson is an active performer and teacher on flute, piano, and piccolo. She was selected as a winner of the National Flute Association’s Professional Flute Choir Competition, and has performed at the NFA Convention in Washington, D.C.
She has appeared as a concerto soloist with four orchestras, and at performance venues such as the Eastman School of Music and Christ Church in London, England.
Hutchinson and friends will perform a chamber music potpourri with Hutchinson on Baroque flute (traverso), piccolo, and Irish penny whistle for an evening of “feel-good music from every era.”
The coffeehouse concert is free. However, donations will be accepted.
Desserts and coffee/tea will be available.
The concert will also be available to viewers at home through Zoom. Visit www.musiconthedelaware.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.