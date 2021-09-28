Freedom to read cause for celebration

Banned Books Week will be celebrated from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2 this year and as always, the Friends of HML will sponsor a drawing for two banned books. Stop by the library to enter the raffle to win either “George” by Alex Gino or “Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini.
Banned Books Week celebrates the freedom to read. It was launched in 1982 in response to a sharp increase in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries.
It brings together an entire community of librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers and readers of all types to support the freedom to read. It brings attention to the harm that censorship brings by keeping people in ignorance about sensitive issues that may directly impact their lives. The American Library Association actively advocates and educates in defense of intellectual freedom — the right of library users and all persons to read, seek information and speak freely.
New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds is this year’s honorary chair. He is excited about the theme “Books Unite Us, Censorship Divides Us.” You can join Reynolds for a live-streamed conversation at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, on the Banned Books Week Facebook page. Check out the page to also hear cartoonist Gene Luen Yang, a high school English teacher from Texas, and a parent, talk about censorship.

Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta.
