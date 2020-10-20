Friends, jack-o-lanterns wanted

Friends of HML
National Friends of Libraries Week is Oct. 18 to 24 and marks the beginning of the Friends of HML membership drive. Besides knowing that you’ve helped your local library, you’ll be entered in a drawing to win a free, one-year individual membership thanks to an anonymous supporter. I encourage you to join for only $15 annually. Your membership fee goes directly to the library to support programs and pay for technology and furnishings.
This year, the Friends supported adult and children’s programs including the supplies for the Art Cart. When the grant to fund the new DVD storage fell short, the Friends chipped in the rest. I’m especially excited to add the acoustic tiles to the ceiling of the Community Room that they helped fund. When children’s programs are back in the library, along with the sounds of excitement emanating from little voices, the tiles will make a world of difference. The Huntington Memorial Library wouldn’t be the same without them.
When you sign up to join the Friends, you have the option of joining the ranks of library volunteers. One of the most important volunteer jobs is taking library materials to the ill or homebound. The Home Delivery program extends library services to people in need and represents all of the good that libraries across the country do. We typically make deliveries once a month and will even handle the selection books if requested.
Pumpkin Glow
Halloween isn’t cancelled! At 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, stroll through the Huntington Park and view the jack-o-lanterns. We’ll be taking all appropriate pandemic precautions so our community can still enjoy this fun fall holiday. Want to make a jack-o-lantern to display? This year we’ve teamed up with Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties to offer a free pumpkin to anyone who wants to help fill the park with Halloween spirit. Prizes will be awarded in three groups: Best of Adult, Best of Youth and People’s Choice. To request a free pumpkin, email huntingtonmemoriallibrary@gmail.com. We hope to see you there.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star most Tuesdays. Her columns are also online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
