Genre favorites cover life's up and downs

Biographies, autobiographies and memoirs are all favorite genres of readers at HML. Covering a wide range of topics, there’s sure to be something of interest to everyone. The following are among the most recent titles in circulation.
“A Quantum Life” by Hakeem Oluseyi and Joshua Horwitz
This memoir of the renowned astrophysicist tells the story of how he overcame his personal demons, including an impoverished childhood and life of crime as well as an addiction to crack cocaine and entrenched racism. Hakeem Oluseyi is an American astrophysicist, cosmologist, inventor, educator, television personality and public speaker.
“Diary of a Young Naturalist” by Dara McAnulty
From 16-year-old McAnulty, a globally renowned figure in the youth climate activist movement, comes a memoir about loving the natural world and fighting to save it. It is a BuzzFeed “Best Book of June 2021.”
McAnulty lives with his mum, dad, brother Lorcan, sister Bláthnaid, and rescue greyhound Rosie in County Down, Northern Ireland. He is the recipient of the Wainwright Prize for nature writing. His love for nature, his activism, and his honesty about autism have earned him a huge social media following from across the world, and many accolades.
“The Reason for the Darkness of the Night: Edgar Allan Poe and the Forging of American Science” by John Tresch is a biography of Edgar Allan Poe with an emphasis on his engagement with the scientists and scientific discoveries of his era. Tresch is professor of History of Art, Science and Folk Practice at the Warburg Institute in the University of London. He has held fellowships at the New York Public Library, Columbia University, the University of Chicago, the Max Planck Institute for the History of Science and the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales.
“Battle for the Big Top” by Les Standiford.
Millions have sat under the “big top,” watching as trapeze artists glide and clowns entertain, but few know the captivating stories behind the men who shaped the circus. Battle for the Big Top is the untold story of the battles of the three circus kings — James Bailey, P.T. Barnum, and John Ringling — all vying for control of the vastly profitable and widely influential American Circus.
“Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood” by Cheryl Diamond
Wild, heart-wrenching and unexpectedly funny, “Nowhere Girl” is an inspiring coming-of-age memoir about running for freedom against the odds. To the young Cheryl Diamond, life felt like one big adventure, whether she was hurtling down the Himalayas in a rickety car or mingling with underworld fixers. Her family appeared to be an unbreakable gang of five. One day they were in Australia, the next South Africa, the pattern repeating as they crossed continents, changed identities and erased their pasts. What Diamond didn’t yet know was that she was born into a family of outlaws fleeing from the highest international law enforcement agencies, a family with secrets that would eventually catch up to all of them.
“Living Brave: Lessons from Hurt, Lighting the Way to Hope” by Shannon Dingle
Dingle has experienced more than her fair share of tragedy and trauma in her life, including surviving sexual abuse and trafficking as a child that left her with lasting disabilities and experiencing faith shifts that put her at odds with the evangelical church that had been her home. In July 2019, Shannon’s husband was tragically killed by a rogue wave while the family was on vacation. The grief of the aftermath of losing her love and life partner sits at the heart of “Living Brave,” where Shannon’s searing, raw prose, illustrates what it looks like to take brave steps on the other side of unimaginable loss.
“The Division of Light and Power” by Dennis J. Kucinich
Part autobiography, part history, this book documents Kucinich’s time as mayor of Cleveland, when he blocked the sale of the public electric utility Municipal Power, resulting in an attempt on his life and the default of the city on its debts. “The Division of Light and Power” is the thoroughly documented, true story of one courageous American mayor who fought, and beat, a utility monopoly in an epic battle which involved corporate espionage and sabotage, bank co-conspirators, extortion, political corruption, organized crime, mob-directed assassination attempts, congressional investigations and media cover-ups.
