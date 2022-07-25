NextReads Newsletters are a great way to stay on top of the latest new books but they are also a way to expand your reading horizon.
This summer, the newsletter called Fiction A-Z had a short story theme. Who doesn’t love a short story in the best season of the year?
The Horror Newsletter featured Bram Stoker Award winners which is sure to please all of the “Dracula Daily” fans.
In keeping with the summer season, the Mystery Newsletter’s theme was Vacation Interrupted.
The Romance Newsletter wants you to feel the love for LGBTQIA during Pride Month in June by reading "Chef’s Kiss" by TJ Alexander and "The Romantic Agenda" by Claire Kann.
In the Teen Scene, read "I Kissed Shara Wheeler" by Casey McQuiston for Pride Month.
In July, the Page to Screen Newsletter lets you know that "Spiderhead" is a new science fiction thriller film based on George Saunders short story, Escape from Spiderhead in 10th of December. In it, Top Gun Maverick star Miles Teller and director Joseph Kosinski reunite. Chris Hemsworth and Jurnee Smollett are also cast in the film that may be viewed on Netflix.
The Fantasy and Science Fiction Newsletter tells you that the conclusion to the Wilderwood duology resolves the cliffhanger at the end of the previous volume. Also, Katherine Addison published the second book in the "Cemeteries of Amalo" series.
The Home, Garden, and DIY Newsletter covers making resin jewelry, Arab cooking, wildlife gardening, and how to give your yard big impact on a small budget. This one even has a book written by the actress who played Ginny Weasley on the beloved Harry Potter movies. She gives helpful tips and recipes for making small, eco-conscious changes at home.
Look for the e-news link on our website to subscribe to the library e-news HML Happenings and a customized list of new books by genre. Coming soon, you’ll see a new website so the link will look different and be in a different location. The direct link is http://libraryaware.com/1697/Subscribers/Subscribe if you have trouble finding it!
Library Summer Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
