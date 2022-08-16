COLLEGE OF ST. ROSE
The following area students recently their received degrees from the College of St. Rose in Albany. Ellis Linnen of Oneonta, Master of Science Social Work; Shannon Moore of Norwich, Master of Business Administration; Taylor West of Middleburgh, Master of Science Social Work; Thomas Yorke of Cobleskill, Advanced Graduate Certification Educational Leadership and Administration: School District Leader; Belle Bourke of Roxbury, Bachelor of Science Childhood Education/Special Education; Cheyenne Haemmerle of Middleburgh, Bachelor of Arts Social Studies: Adolescent Education; Kameron Kelly of Sharon Springs, Bachelor of Arts Communications; Katelyn Kwiatkowski of East Worcester, Bachelor of Science Early Childhood & Childhood Education: B-6; Gabrielle Martinez of Oxford, Bachelor of Arts Mathematics; Thomas Odell of Maryland, Bachelor of Music Performance; Molly O'Hara of Bainbridge, Bachelor of Science K-12 Music Education; Molli Opramolla of Treadwell, Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice Behavior & Law; and Miranda Vogel of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science Marketing and Master of Business Administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.