UNIVERSITY OF ALBANY
The following area students have graduated from the University of Albany. Denise Woodman of Central Bridge, Bachelor of Arts degree in communication, cum laude; Autumn Coogan of Cobleskill, Bachelor of Arts degree in communication, cum laude; Deryn Dimarco of Cobleskill, Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics, magna cum laude; Nicole Lennon of Cobleskill, Doctor of Philosophy degree in educational policy and leadership; Peter Iorizzo of Cooperstown, Master of Business Administration degree in business administration; Elizabeth Vanburen of DeLancey, Master of Science degree in curriculum development and instructional technology; Christy Koban of Esperance, Master of Science degree in mental health counseling; Holly Yauchler of Fleischmanns, Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice, cum laude; Emily Baker of Gilboa, Master of Science degree in forensic accounting; Laura Hayes of Hancock, Master of Science degree in secondary education: social studies; Maeve Uhalde of Hancock, Bachelor of Science degree in human development; and Sara Gorton of Jefferson, Master of Science degree in information science school library.
