SUNY CORTLAND
The following area students graduated in May from SUNY Cortland. Zachary Alford of Bainbridge, Derek Beers of Franklin, Liam Brush of Norwich, Tinsley Buffington of Oneonta, Jillian Cannistra of Bainbridge, Mickenson Clune of Otego, Parker Curley of Bainbridge, Drewcylla Dumond of Guilford, Brenna Gioffe of Delhi, Hector Gonzalez of Oneonta, Olivia Hamm of Middleburgh, Jonathan Heggie of Oxford, Emily Hoag of Springfield Center, Joshua Nogaret of New Berlin, Benjamin Osborne of Sherburne, Savannah Rusweiler of Sherburne and Robin Wolf-Gould of Oneonta.
ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Angela Munyon of Walton was awarded a master of arts degree in education from Adelphi University in Garden City on May 23.
