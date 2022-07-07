MUHLENBERG COLLEGE
Benjamin Arehart of Delhi graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree degree in business administration and a minor in music from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania in May.
ITHACA COLLEGE
May graduates of Ithaca College include Ariyahna Bernard of Unadilla who graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in politics and Alyshia Korba of Stamford who graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism.
ELMIRA COLLEGE
At Elmira College 's 164th commencement in June, Christopher Zelezniak of Stamford graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude. Kaylee Griffin of Norwich graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude and was recognized for being a Phi Beta Kappa inductee. Tre'mesha Harrison of Milford earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
