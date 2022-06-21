CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
The following area students received their degrees in May from Clarkson University in Potsdam.
Cameron Alex Mallery-Winegard of Cobleskill received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in psychology.
Nathan Daniel Climenhaga of Cherry Valley received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, architectural & facade engineering minor.
Maya Bunting Cliffe of Bainbridge received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in environmental engineering, honors program, civil engineering.
Patrick Joseph DeMichele of Bainbridge received a bachelor of science degree in mathematics.
Joshua Ryan Funk of Bloomville received a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering, mathematics minor.
Michael Joseph O’Connor of Morris received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in electrical engineering.
HARTWICK COLLEGE
The following area students graduated last month from Hartwick College in Oneonta. Dominick J. Abbate of Cooperstown, Ryan P. Ashline of Hobart, Alyssa Noel Cerar of Otego, Elizabeth M. Fuller of Oxford, Margaret L. Harmon of Milford, Emily L. Jackson of Cobleskill, Lauren Patricia Kutch of Delhi, Braden John Lewandowski of Central Bridge, Christina Nicole Mattocks of Oneonta, Abigail M. Miller of Oneonta, Omar D. Nelson of Oneonta, Riana L. Partridge of Burlington Flats, Elizabeth R. Posey of Otego, Claire Marie Richardson of Norwich, Callum John Charles Scott of Otego, Cameron James Strang of Richmondville and Megan Elizabeth Walke of Schenevus.
