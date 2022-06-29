AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY
Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, recognized Shane Bucci of Otego as one of the more than 1,100 graduates to receive degrees at commencement in May.
SUSQUEHANNA UNIVERSITY
Timothy Picozzi of Oneonta graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Susquehanna University in Selingsgrove, Pennsylvania at the conclusion of its 164th academic year.
SUNY CANTON
The following area students graduated from SUNY Canton in May. Caitlin I. Baker of Cooperstown, Brittany George of Mount Upton, Brianna Russman of Sharon Springs, Kayla N. Sellers of Sharon Springs and Shannon K. Connelly of Walton.
GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Benjamin Blacklock of Oneonta received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering with highest honors and Andrew Morell of Oneonta received a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering, also with highest honors at the May commencement exercises at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.