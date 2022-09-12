Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 9:11 pm
Aaron Griffing of Oneonta, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Griffing earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in biological science.
