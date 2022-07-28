UNATEGO CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following graduating seniors received awards recently from Unatego Central School.
Garrett Backus: M.D. Gregory Sr. Memorial Award, Unatego Spartan Booster Club Scholarship, Alta Southworth LePine Memorial Award and Dollars for Scholars. Shea Barber: Unatego Spartan Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Abbigail Bomba: Burchan Trust Scholarship. Tatum Coddington: Lee Bossler Memorial Scholarship, Mark Hendrickson Memorial Scholarship, Unatego Spartan Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Katelyn Campbell: The Theresa Wiedick Memorial Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Layla Clapper: Unatego Dramatic Arts Award, Carol Marie Dodd Memorial Scholarship, Sheri L. Mowers Memorial Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Noah Cole: Michael J. Hurlburt Memorial Award and Unatego Teachers Association Scholarship. Timofey Fominov: Harold C. Tyson Memorial Award, Norman F. Hoag Memorial, Douglas W. Tuttle Memorial Scholarship, Robsham Fellowship Scholarship, Amphenol Aerospace Math and Science Award, Sumner Lee Bossler Sr. Memorial Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Marissa Forte: Frank Webb Memorial Scholarship. Jaiden Gee: The Old Boys Club of Otego Award. McKenna Gilbertson: Dr. Rudolph E. Hust Memorial Scholarship, Unatego Spartan Booster Club Scholarship, Robsham Fellowship Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Eliza Hamm: Robsham Fellowship Scholarship, Unatego Teachers Association Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Patricia Higgins: Judy Green Erbe Memorial Scholarship, Mildred L. Tyson Memorial Award, Alice G. Leonard Memorial Award, George Lesh Memorial Scholarship, Unatego Spartan Booster Club Scholarship, Virginia Herman Memorial Art Award, Robsham Fellowship Scholarship, George M. LePine Memorial Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Madison Himes: Unatego Dramatic Arts Award, Maria Calabro Memorial Scholarship, Richard T. O’Hara Scholarship, Unatego Spartan Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Ryan Hovick: Carol L. and James Sears Memorial Award and Dollars for Scholars. Rhegan James: Unatego Alumni Association Scholarship, Unadilla Presbyterian Integrity Award and Dollars for Scholars. Katelyn Jordan: Peter J. Negri Scholarship, Unadilla Alumni Association Scholarship, Robsham Fellowship Scholarship, Tanya Long Simeone Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Samuel Kantor: Unatego Music Arts Council Scholarship. Alexa Lucia: Unatego Spartan Booster Club Scholarship, Edward A. McKinley III Memorial Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Ryan Marshall: Unatego Rod and Gun Club Scholarship, Unadilla Fire Department Scholarship, “In Memory of Keisha Faulkner” Scholarship, Unatego Spartan Booster Club Scholarship, Unadilla Alumni Association Scholarship and Burchan Trust Scholarship. Kellen Patrick: Roger O. Youngs Memorial Award, Summer Lee Bossler Sr. Memorial Scholarship and Burchan Trust Scholarship. Alexander Ranc: Lois and Terry R. Kishbaugh Memorial Scholarship, Unatego Spartan Booster Club Scholarship, Unadilla Alumni Association Scholarship, Richard Licht Memorial Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Ava Reed: Unatego Dramatic Arts Award and Cordelia P. Day Estate Scholarship. Raymond Rivera Jr.: Arthur Westcott Memorial Award and John F. VanCott Memorial Award. Hannah Rous: Sandra J. “Mom” McCoy Memorial Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Anabel Rommer: Wells Bridge Fire Department Auxiliary Scholarship, Unatego Alumni Association Scholarship, Shirley Morrison Memorial Scholarship and Unatego Spartan Booster Club Scholarship. Natasha Swift: Unadilla Women’s Club Award, Unatego Spartan Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Sophia Terrell: John Bush Memorial Award, Unatego Dramatic Arts Award, Unatego Alumni Association Scholarship, Barbara C. Stanikunas Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. Jessica Washburn: Unadilla Rod and Gun Club Scholarship, Three Rivers Coon Hunters Scholarship and Dollars for Scholars. James Wright Jr.: Charles A. Beers Memorial Scholarship. Kaili Youngs: Sandra J. “Mom” McCoy Memorial Scholarship.
