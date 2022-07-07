MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following awards were presented during Morris Central School’s Awards Night on June 23.
Harris Crandall Memorial Prize for Highest Marks: Common Core Geometry, Yana King and Jessica Walling; Common Core Algebra, Hannah Wist; Common Core Algebra 2, Madeline Schiller.
Principal’s Award for Outstanding Achievement: Ninth grade: Samantha Coyle, Makenzie Hoyt, Sera Lentz, Brooke McKinney, Madison Moore, Benjamin Newell and Hanna Wist. Eighth grade: Ryland Boss, Evelyn Burke and Carter Sawyer. Seventh grade: Savannah Coyle, Lainey Fraser, Jacob Johnson, Jacob Knapp, Johnathan LaTour, Hayden Kolvik, Hunter McAdams, Ella Moore and William Weber.
Nancy Turnbull Memorial Award: Johnathan LaTour.
National Yearbook Program of Excellence: Ethan Franklin, Joshua Benjamin, Tatiana McAdams, Aislinn Ray, Hanna Wist and Carissa Richards.
Butternut Valley Grange Award: Yana King.
Raymond A. and Mabel Card Memorial Award: Brodie Coleman.
Morris Rotary Club Community Service Awards: Eleventh Grade, Ethan Franklin; Tenth Grade, Maddie Coleman; Ninth Grade, Madison Moore; Eighth Grade, Brodie Coleman and Seventh Grade, Ella Moore.
Ian MacMillan Fiction Awards: First Place, Madeline Schiller; Third Place, Carissa Richards; Participation, Rachel Hill, Tatiana McAdams, Madison Moore and Carissa Richards.
Board of Education Awards for Highest Marks: Global History & Government 2, Everett Pondolfino; Common Core ELA, Carissa Richards; U.S. History and Government, Sebastian Babbie; Chemistry, Jason Strain; Living Environment; Ethan Nichols and Grace Schiller; Rotary Highest Science Average, Yana King.
Hall Music Award: Jessica Walling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.