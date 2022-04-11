Group for writers offers weekly help and support 

As the HML Writers Group approaches its 8th year anniversary, we’re still here and still writing. From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays we meet online to write and share what we’ve written.
Not every member writes for publication, but in 2018, we released an anthology of stories written by members. You can find HML Writers, volume 1, at the library. It contains some autobiographical fiction and works that are far from reality. It was a pleasure putting it together with the group’s writers.
The group is supportive as members work out plot points, character motivation and dialogue tags, in addition to hashing out what makes a good title.
Nearly every writer seems to love the topic of where stories come from and the process of how each writer brings their story into the world.
Periodically, we invite guest authors to visit and share their processes and experiences. On April 23, local author Deborah Blake will pay HML Writers just such a virtual visit.
Blake’s latest book, “Claws for Suspicion,” is the third in her Catskills Pet Rescue Mystery Series, and will be released on May 3. Blake’s nonfiction books “Modern Witchcraft” and “Everyday Witch A to Z” may also be found on our shelves, in addition to her Baba Yaga novels “Wickedly Dangerous” and “Dangerously Charming.” More information about Blake is available at www.deborahblakeauthor.com.
For more about HML Writers or to participate in the virtual author visit, email Jen at HMLWriters@gmail.com.
Donohue graduated from Hartwick College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She has been a clerk at Huntington Memorial Library since 2005. She also facilitates the HML Writers Group. A member of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, her short stories have been published and reprinted 30 times, appearing in Daily Science Fiction, Apex, and Escape Pod.
