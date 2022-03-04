SIDNEY — The Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women will sponsor its annual scholarship fundraiser, a Multiphase Blood Analysis Wellness Clinic, from 6 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Elks Lodge at 104 River St. in Sidney. The event offers doctor-ordered blood tests.
All COVID safety precautions will be observed. Temperatures will be taken. Masks must be worn. Social distancing will be in place.
The basic AMBA Panel offers more than 30 blood tests for $42 including Cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides. Separate fees are charged for any specialized tests. Participants must have a prescription from their doctor for all testing and specialized tests require separate prescriptions. A photo ID must be presented at the time of testing.
Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women will charge $9 per participant which may be paid in cash or by check made out to Tri-County Chapter of NYSW Inc.
Checks or money orders made payable to AMBA will be accepted for the testing process.
Clinic proceeds fund scholarship awards given annually to students in area schools and sponsor young women at the NYS Women’s annual Youth Leadership Conference. Last year three scholarships were awarded. Two were to students at Norwich High School, Savia Boyer and Jonathan Ryan. A third scholarship was given to Oxford Academy Central School student Olivia Kelsey.
This year an additional scholarship will be offered in memory of chapter member Francine Bauer for Bainbridge-Guilford seniors.
Call 800-234-8888 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to make AMBA blood screening appointments. Callers will be required to provide their doctor’s name and address.
The Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women was formed by the merger of the Tri-Town Chapter and the Norwich Chapter.
Membership is open to all and the organization advocates for education, workplace and pay equity, and lobbies for legislation important for women and families.
Call Kathy at 607-967-4115 for more information.
