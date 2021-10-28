The following area events are scheduled in celebration of Halloween.
ANDES
Trick or treating in the hamlet of Andes will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
BAINBRIDGE
In addition to trick or treating at porch-lit homes, the Bainbridge Lions Club will sponsor a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot behind Snips and Snails Consignment at 28 N. Main St. in Bainbridge from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
COOPERSTOWN
A masked and socially-distanced Halloween parade will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Village Hall at 22 Main St. and end at the intersection of Main and Chestnut streets.
The event is sponsored by the Village Library of Cooperstown and Cooperstown PTA.
Visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org for more information.
HARTWICK
The town of Hartwick, Hartwick Historical Society and a group of local volunteers, have organized two free Halloween-themed community events for Saturday, Oct. 30.
According to a media release, A 40-minute “Spirited Stroll” through Hartwick Cemetery will begin at 3 p.m. Trained docents will tell stories about the history, legends and lore of Hartwick. The family-friendly event is described as appropriate for all ages.
The “Husky Treat Trail” will follow from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the town park. Costumed youngsters are welcome to walk through the trail and collect candy and other treats.
Support for the events was also provided by the Hartwick Revitalization Committee and a community grant from Otsego County.
Email theclerkisin@gmail.com for more information.
Trunktoberfest will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Cooperstown Assembly of God at 4354 State Highway 80 in Hartwick.
LAURENS
Trunk or Treat events will be held for Laurens families from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the parking lot of Laurens Central School at 55 Main St. in Laurens.
Activities will include safe trick or treating, a costume parade and contest, trunk decorating contest and Halloween photo ops.
Community members who would like to reserve a parking space may call or text Kerri O’Keefe Lincoln at 1-607-287-8623 or email BlueSpoonArts@gmail.com.
MERIDALE
Meridale Fire Department will host drive-thru trick or treating at its firehouse at the corner of state Highway 28 and county Route 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
ONEONTA
Huntington Memorial Library will host its fourth annual Pumpkin Glow from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Carved pumpkins should delivered to the library at 62 Chestnut St. before 5 p.m. Friday.
Attendees may take part in a lit jack-o-lantern stroll through Huntington Park and vote on their favorite designs. A $50 gift card will be awarded to the People’s Choice pumpkin and to the best pumpkin that fits this year’s theme: “Your Favorite Spooky Story.”
Provided they are still available, free pumpkins for the event may be requested by emailing Huntington MemorialLibrary@gmail.com or calling 607-432-1980.
A socially-distanced Trunk or Treat will be held from noon until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the parking lot of Main Street Baptist Church at the corner of Maple and Main streets in Oneonta.
Community members who would like to reserve space for their vehicles may text Abby Merrill at 607-437-2509.
Call the church office at 607-432-5712 for more information and to register.
Trick or Treating will be hosted for children by Destination Oneonta downtown from noon until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Main Street will be closed to traffic and masked and gloved college students will assist businesses in giving out treats.
The Oneonta Rotary Club will host a Halloween parade at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Units will line up at 3 p.m. on Elm Street. Awards will be presented in the parking garage.
TODDSVILLE
Trunk or Treat will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Community Bible Chapel at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville.
Call 607-547-9764 or visit facebook.com/Community B ibleChapel/ for more information.
