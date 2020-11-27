DELHI — Clean Sweep 2020, a community hazardous waste collection event, will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5, at the Delaware County Public Safety complex at 280 Phoebe Lane in Delhi.
According to a media release, now in its 24th year, Clean Sweep provides for the safe disposal of chemicals and other materials which may pose a threat to public health, water and the environment.
Masks will be required to be worn this year.
Clean Sweep is free to farmers in the eight NYC Watershed counties and Delaware County household residents. Delaware County businesses, municipalities and county agencies may also properly dispose of waste materials.
Disposal services for businesses and municipalities are provided at cost with a cost estimate based on itemized disposal lists.
The required registration, due by Monday, Nov. 30, is available online along with more information at cleansweepdelaware.eventbrite.com or by calling 607-865-6474 to make an appointment.
A tip sheet at tinyurl.com/y4ww5nbd explains how to properly transport items from homes or businesses to the drop off site as well as a list of what materials will be collected.
Event sponsors include the Watershed Agricultural Council, Delaware County Department of Public Works and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County with funding from the NYC Department of Environmental Protection and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
