Speaker to address violence prevention
SUNY DELHI — Delaware County Public Health will present the free speaking event “Not My Kid: 21 Steps to Violence Prevention in Children & Emerging Adults with Special Health Care Needs” from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in Okun Theater on the SUNY Delhi campus.
According to a media release, the event for providers, family members and caregivers, will focus on children and emerging adults with special health care needs as victims and perpetrators of violence.
The featured speaker will be nationally certified pediatric nurse practitioner, psychiatric clinical specialist and forensic nursing clinical specialist Mary Muscari.
Topics will include effects of violence and violence exposure and special needs of victims with disabilities and special needs of children/youths with disabilities who commit delinquent acts
Contact Stacey Green 607-832-5200 or Stacey.Green@co.delaware.ny.us for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.