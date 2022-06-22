Booster shots to be offered in Norwich
NORWICH — The Chenango County Health Department will host a free COVID booster clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 27, at Weiler Park at 33 Borden Ave. in Norwich.
No appointments are needed. Vaccination cards should be brought to the clinic. Health screenings will be given before shots are administered.
Call 607-337-1660 for more information, including age groups eligible to receive boosters.
