First dose clinic set for Monkeypox
DELHI — Delaware County Public Health Services will conduct a first dose Monkeypox vaccine clinic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 99 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, the vaccine requires two doses 28 days apart.
Eligibility criteria includes being 18 and older with recent exposure to a suspected or confirmed Monkeypox case within the past 14 days. More information is available from the state Department of Health online at https://tinyurl.com/b5s3p8za.
Individuals may register for the clinic at www.delaawarecountypublicheath.com.
Call 607-832-5299 for more information.
