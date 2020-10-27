Hit crime fiction series at five and growing

As new books arrive in the library, I’m careful not to jump the line and take one that someone else has already reserved. It was a real surprise to find that no one had reserved “Troubled Blood,” the latest in the Cormoran Strike series by Robert Galbraith. It was extra special because it’s a 933 page book. I would be waiting a really long time if a few people had reserved it ahead of me.
Did you know that Galbraith is actually J.K. Rowling of Harry Potter fame? Rowling wanted to write the Cormoran Strike series anonymously.
She took on the persona of a military man in the Special Investigation Branch so she had an excuse for not appearing in public or providing a picture.
You may know that Rowling essentially collects interesting names but the story behind Robert Galbraith is a bit strange.
As a child, Rowling always wanted to be called Ella Galbraith even though she knew no one by that name. She chose Robert because Robert F. Kennedy is her hero.
The characters in the series have been richly developed which comes as no surprise if you read the Harry Potter series. Cormoran Strike is the illegitimate son of a famous rock star and a renowned groupie. Even though he’s exceptionally bright, he longs for the structure of life in the army after a childhood of being dragged from place to place by his addict mother and step-dad.
After losing his leg in Afghanistan, he decides to open a detective agency rather than stay in the Army as a pencil pusher.
Robin Ellacott joins Strike’s agency by chance when she’s placed there as a temp secretary.
Her upbringing couldn’t be more different that Strike’s. She was raised in a stable, loving home and has close relationships with her parents and brothers.
Robin is known for her open, compassionate views which sometimes causes friction with her conformist, ambitious boyfriend. Her secret ambition is to join the police force and considering that we’re on the fifth book in the Strike series, you could say that she’s living her best life.
The Strike series has been at the top of the national and international bestsellers lists and has been adapted for television. As always, I’m not sure if watching the show will be a good experience but I’m compelled to find out. Sometimes it works the other way around.
I stumbled upon a great movie called “Enola Holmes” on Netflix and have ordered the young adult book series by Nancy Springer that it was based on. The film adaptation stars Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame and Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham. Enola is the younger sister of Sherlock and on her 16th birthday she wakes to find her mother missing. If it grabs you like it did me, you have the delight of a six book series waiting for you at HML.
Pumpkin Glow
Halloween isn’t canceled! I hope to see you at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in Huntington Park to view the jack-o-lanterns. Pumpkin Glow promises to be a magical evening of shared community fun.
