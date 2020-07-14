One hundred years ago, Huntington Park and Library opened to the public thanks to Henry Huntington who generously donated his parent’s home and surrounding grounds. While I had hoped to have a grand celebration this month, the ongoing pandemic has made that impossible. Instead, let me reflect on some of the changes that the Huntington home and park have undergone.
The Huntington home is a beautiful building to which many in the community have a strong attachment. It is a graceful space that was unfortunately renovated in the 1970s so there is paneling on the walls and drop ceilings that cover plasterwork on beautiful tall ceilings. The impressive windows along the west wall are blocked by bookcases. Parts of that era of renovation have been undone by removing some of the paneling and most of the asbestos. Some positive changes were made like the addition of an elevator for accessibility and a fire escape, just in case. Public bathrooms were added. The parking lot was extended and yet we still hear complaints about the lack of parking. Over the years, improvements were made to the insulation, the HVAC system, roof and windows. Part of the front porch was enclosed. As any homeowner knows, houses require a lot of maintenance and as librarians know, libraries need to reconfigure space often to meet changing demands. The Circulation Room, Juvenile Room, Young Adult Room, and Reading Room have been moved around and rearranged over the years.
It is time to consider how this library can adapt to the needs of the 21st century. The HML Board of Trustees has been working with a library consultant with the goal of maintaining the grace and beauty of the former Huntington home while adapting it to meet the needs of library users. A full report will be forthcoming sometime this summer.
Huntington Park has undergone significant changes in the last 100 years. In working with the Stimson Landscape Architects, some information has come to light about the park. Our local history collection has copies of the blueprints of the original park design from 1919. It is stamped with H.E. Huntington’s name, indicating that he is the client and that he was involved in the original design. Better yet, a drawing from 1933 was found in the 1965 file that indicates that those plans were developed by James L. Greenleaf. According to Glen Valentine from Stimson Landscape Architects, Greenleaf was a major landscape architect of the Country Place Era and designed the George Pratt Estate on Long Island. He was also involved in the design of the Lincoln Memorial and is listed as a major pioneer of the profession by the Cultural Landscape Foundation.
In the mid-1960s, the Library Board conducted a park project that entailed removing the often talked about rotunda. Considering that it was a concrete structure, it had probably become a safety issue because of deterioration. I still hear stories about that era when the public wasn’t allowed to walk their dogs in the park and the venerated sledding hill was blocked by shrubbery and fences.
Today, we want to create a welcoming park in the heart of Oneonta; a place that downtown visitors can enjoy, business owners can relax in, and where families can soak up a little nature surrounded by the hills of Oneonta. Huntington Park is a gem in the center of the city and is encompassed by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The Library Board and director will continue to strive to participate in the revitalization of the City of the Hills.
Stay tuned for the public presentation of the new design this summer. Sadly, we won’t be able to have an in-person program but we will reach out in an online platform and will be creating a display of the design elements for your review. The Library Board has made great strides in bringing change to Huntington Park and Library. They should be commended for their hard work and generous spirit. The next time you see them, give them a shoulder bump of gratitude. I know I do with great frequency.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.the dailystar.com/community/library_corner.
